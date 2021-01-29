An Edina High School paraprofessional sexually assaulted a teenage student, touching her breast multiple times while at school, according to charges filed in Hennepin County.

Jeffrey Alan Davison, 49, was charged Friday with one felony count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, a 15-year-old student in the special education program said that on Jan. 11, Davison, her assigned paraprofessional, asked her whether she was wearing anything under her top and asked her to show him. She said no. He then touched her breast over her clothing, the complaint said.

While the two were walking around the gym's track, he allegedly put his hand on the small of her back and held her hand. He asked the girl whether she thought he was cute and told her he was divorced. He reached under the girl's shirt and touched her breast under her bra, the complaint said.

The student told her parents about the incident and Edina police were called the next day. The victim confirmed the incident had occurred days later in an interview.

When Davison's ex-wife heard about the incident, she asked him about it, the complaint said. Davison told her he was "roughhousing with a student" and "accidentally touched someone's [breast]."

Davison has no previous criminal record and is not in custody.

Erin Adler • 612-673-1781