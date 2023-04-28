An Edina family that lost a loved one in a multi-vehicle crash is giving its blessing to a proposed merciful sentence for the woman whose "tragic mistake" caused the deadly wreck on a southern Minnesota interstate.

Kaytlen P. Greenlee, 25, of Adams, Minn., and the Rice County Attorney's Office reached a plea agreement this week that spares her a likely four-year sentence under state guidelines, which would have meant about 2 2⁄ 3 years in prison.

And those closest to Michael Rae Bendel-Stenzel, the 55-year-old man who died in the crash in September 2020, say they are content with the potential consequences for Greenlee, who will hear on July 21 whether Judge Jeffrey Johnson agrees and imposes the terms of the plea deal.

In a statement released Thursday, the family said Bendel-Stenzel's death "has been a tremendous loss to the family, but they do not see the need to ruin the defendant's life as well. It was a tragic mistake on [Greenlee's] part, but we support the county attorney's work on the plea agreement in the case."

Rather than prison for her guilty pleas to criminal vehicular homicide on the basis of gross negligence and criminal vehicular operation, Greenlee agreed to serve 30 days of electronic home monitoring every August during her five years of probation.

County Attorney Brian Mortenson said cases such as these require prosecutors to weigh the victim or their family's wishes vs. an uncertain result from a trial.

"The outcome [in this case] is appropriate in light of the circumstances" said Mortenson, who cautioned that violating the terms of the probation would risk Greenlee being sent to prison.

According to court documents and the State Patrol:

Late in the afternoon on Sept. 25, 2020, Greenlee was heading south in her SUV on I-35 about 7 miles west of Northfield, and failed to obey signs warning drivers of the road work ahead and that traffic ahead was stopped or slowed.

Greenlee hit Bendel-Stenzel's Mini Cooper, setting off a chain reaction that involved two more vehicles.

Greenlee said she tried to slow down, but a computer analysis of her SUV showed it was traveling at least 74 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone and the brakes were not applied during any of the final 8 seconds before impact. There was no evidence that Greenlee was distracted behind the wheel or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Bendel-Stenzel's wife, 56-year-old Ellen Bendel-Stenzel, and their 23-year-old son, Linus Bendel-Stenzel, were passengers in the compact car, which ended up on its side and on fire. She suffered broken ribs and a tear in her thoracic aorta that required emergency surgery. Their son was cut and bruised.

Greenlee's passenger, 28-year-old Megan R. Koch, of Austin, Minn., survived her injuries. The drivers in the other vehicles and one passenger were not hurt.

The Bendel-Stenzels were heading to Iowa to see their daughter, Lilly, according to Michael Bendel-Stenzel's obituary.

Michael Bendel-Stenzel received a degree in 1992 from the University of Minnesota Medical School. He later became an associate professor of pediatrics at the university.

Since 2008 until his death, he worked at Minneapolis Children's Hospital as a hospitalist, where "he was known for his wide array of bow ties and his knowledge, skill and kindness to his patients and their families," the obituary read.

Four days before his death, the Bendel-Stenzels bought a home in Rochester, where Ellen joined the Mayo Clinic as a neonatologist.