Starting Monday at 8 a.m., group activities not in compliance with physical and social distancing will not be allowed in Edina.

The city received many complaints and reports of large group gatherings and close-contact ballgames over the weekend, said City Manager Scott Neal. "We had hoped we would see 100 percent compliance by residents and visitors with the Governor's 'Stay at Home' order," Neal said.

"This is not optional. Failure of Minnesotans to comply with this order will result in the metro area reaching peak caseload sooner than medical facilities are able to handle," he said. "We all need to do our part."

Edina will continue to try to educate residents before police issue tickets for not practicing social distancing. Violating the governor's executive order, passed in response to the spread of COVID-19, carries penalties of a fine up to $1,000 or 90 days in jail.

The city also urged residents not to call 911 with routine questions about the governor's order. Instead, residents are encouraged to call the Minnesota State Emergency Operation Center's hotline at 1-800-657-3504 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Mara Klecker