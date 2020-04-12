The Edina Art Fair, which annually draws hundreds of thousands of visitors, is being delayed until late in the summer in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The event that draws swarms of buyers and lookers over three days is traditionally held the first full weekend in June and touts itself as the state’s first art fair each season.

Now the 54th annual fair is penciled in for Aug. 21-23 in the 50th and France business district.

Event organizers also announced that the 2020 fair’s featured artist is Julie Roth, of Milwaukee. Roth paints illustrative murals and larger-scale oil paintings.

Roth’s featured artwork for the fair is “Transplants 11,” which revolves around the Earth, recycling and reducing waste. The image will be featured on this year’s fair posters and T-shirts.

Since its start in 1966, the Edina Art Fair has grown to up to 300,000 visitors throughout the weekend, while displaying the creations of hundreds of diverse collections of art, entertainment, a kids zone, craft beer, gardens, gourmet food and more. The event is rated as one of the Top 50 art festivals in the nation and has received accolades from national outlets.

Further details on the 2020 Edina Art Fair will be announced closer to the new dates. For more information, visit EdinaArtfFair.com or call 952-922-1524.