The Edina Art Fair, which annually attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors, has gone from delayed two months to canceled this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It saddens us not to be able to host the event this year, but we all know it is for the common good,” said Rachel Thelemann, executive director of the 50th & France Business Association, said in a statement Monday. “The artists have become family to us throughout the years.”

The fair is traditionally held the first full weekend in June and claims to be the first major art fair of the year in Minnesota. In early April, organizers postponed the 54th annual event to late August hoping it would be possible to host the event then.

Next year’s fair is scheduled for June 4-6, the business association said.

Since its start in 1966, the Edina Art Fair has grown to up to 300,000 visitors throughout the weekend, while displaying the creations of hundreds of collections of art, entertainment, a kids zone, craft beer, gardens, gourmet food and more. The event is consistently rated as one of the top art festivals in the nation and has received accolades from national outlets.