Eden Prairie boys’ basketball coach Dave Flom was named the National High School Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year on Thursday.

His Eagles finished the season 28-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class 4A but didn’t get the chance to play in the state tournament, which was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN ranked Eden Prairie No. 10 in its final national poll.

“This award is a testament to our incredible players — past and present — our outstanding coaching staff, and a school and community that I am extremely proud to represent,” Flom was quoted as saying on Twitter.

“Special thank you to our senior class for making this a perfect season.”

Coaches from 15 states have received this award since 2000 when it was first presented; Flom is the first recipient from Minnesota.

Etc.

• Longtime Fridley boys’ basketball coach Jim MacDonald, who announced his retirement Monday on Facebook saying, “I’m off to my next adventure,” was named a Mounds View girls’ basketball assistant three days later. MacDonald was the head coach of the Tigers boys’ team from 1988 to this past season and was inducted into the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2019.

• Brian Murphy was named the St. Paul Academy boys’ hockey coach; he was the associate head coach at Cretin-Derham Hall the past two seasons,

• Assistant Matt Collins was named the head football coach of Tri-City United, a high school in Montgomery which also draws students from Le Center and Lonsdale.

• Former Gophers hockey forward Sarah Potomak was hired as an assistant women’s hockey coach by Trinity Western University in Langley, British Columbia. She also will continue to train in hopes of playing for Canada in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

• Junior captain Shane Wiskus was named the MVP of the Gophers men’s gymnastics team, Donte McKinney was named the top rookie, sophomore Mike Moran the most improved, and Timmy Kutyla, the lone senior, received the spirit award. Wiskus also was picked one of the team captains for the next season along with Henry Meeker and Tyler Davis.