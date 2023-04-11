Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

A 25-year-old Eden Prairie man has admitted to killing one of his passengers when he crashed while fleeing police from a Mall of America parking ramp last fall.

Abdeljabar A. Sharif pleaded guilty Monday in Hennepin County District Court with to criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash on Nov. 8 that killed Abdikadir M. Issack, 23, of Willmar, Minn.

The plea agreement between prosecutors and the defense calls for Sharif to be sentenced to a term of 7 2⁄ 3 years. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Sharif is expected to serve the first 4 1⁄ 2 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

In exchange for his plea, charges of drug possession, receiving stolen property and fleeing police in a vehicle were dismissed. Sharif remains jailed ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled for June 6.

Minnesota court records show that Sharif has been convicted 12 times for thefts involving vehicles or other items, and once each for burglary, illicit drugs and receiving stolen property.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police went to the Bloomington mall after a license plate scanner at a parking ramp entrance identified a car as stolen.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle on the ground level of the West ramp, but the driver fled on Lindau Lane to the Interstate 494 on-ramp, where he struck a guardrail and then an overpass pillar.

Issack, who was a front-seat passenger, was declared dead at the scene. Sharif and a second passenger, Kanani M. Legese, 20, of Minneapolis, suffered minor injuries, the State Patrol said.

Emergency medical responders took Sharif to HCMC, where police seized a flashlight from under his clothing that contained 92 fentanyl pills.