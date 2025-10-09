Eden Prairie brothers win national award for their lending libraries of fishing gear

Fishing off piers in their Eden Prairie neighborhood lakes, Vick and William Tan noticed an age gap between them and others casting lines.
“I thought to myself, why aren’t younger people immersing themselves in the outdoors? Is it because of all the stress from school? Is it because of other reasons?” Vick, 16, said. “That became our mission, which is to get as many people into fishing as possible.”
The brothers created Fish Hut, a nonprofit, with the goal of supporting the mental health of youths through fishing. Their principal program puts boxes of fishing supplies for people to borrow in libraries and YMCAs.
So far, William, 15, and Vick have created about 50 boxes that are located at various public places in Minnesota, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut (the two attend high school online and split their time between Minnesota and New York).
Last month, the pair received a $10,000 grant from the 2025 Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes. The money will go towards their next goal: placing 1,000 Fish Hut boxes across the country.
Vick estimates each box contains about $150 worth of supplies, from telescopic rods that extend 16 inches, hooks and fishing line to instructions on how to fish, information on local regulations and lures that are targeted to the local fish.
A box at a YMCA Neighborhood Center in Little Canada has been a hit, said Sandra Walton, a senior program director at the YMCA. The positive reception inspired staff to take out groups of kids to fish.
The YMCA has boxes at several locations, many of which serve low-income residents who would otherwise find it difficult to try out fishing, Walton said.