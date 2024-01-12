Some gigs featuring Rebecca Arons:
Pop/rock concerts
Andrea Bocelli. The Eagles. Josh Groban. Hugh Jackman. Mannheim Steamroller. Idina Menzel. Ed Sheeran. Sigur Rós. The Who. Stevie Wonder. Weird Al Yankovic
Touring musicals
"The Book of Mormon." "Chicago." "Evita." "Jagged Little Pill." "The Lion King." "Les Misérables." "My Fair Lady." "The Phantom of the Opera." "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical." "Wicked"
Recordings
Jonatha Brooke. Dessa. Judith Hill. The Honeydogs. Michael Johnson. Minnesota Opera. Rita Ora. Regis Philbin. Prince. Cory Wong
Dance concerts
American Ballet Theatre. Ballet West. Joffrey Ballet. Houston Ballet. Les Grands Ballets Canadiens. Royal Winnipeg Ballet. Scottish Ballet. State Ballet of Georgia. Suzanne Farrell Ballet. World Ballet Series