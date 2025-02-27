A grassroots campaign spreading across social media is encouraging Americans to refrain from shopping at major retailers on Friday to send a message to corporations and politicians that they are fed up with rising prices.
‘Economic Blackout’ campaign encourages Americans to boycott shopping on Friday
The man behind the campaign says “We are the economy” and future initiatives are planned.
“Mega corporations have driven up prices, underpaid their workers, and outsourced jobs while raking in record profits,” said part of a statement appearing on the website for People’s Union USA’s, a consumer advocacy group founded by John Schwarz. “For one day, we will show them who really holds the power.”
From midnight Thursday through midnight Friday, Schwarz is asking people not to make any purchases in brick and mortar stores or online.
“No Amazon. No Walmart. No Best Buy. Nowhere!” he stated on the group’s website.
He told Americans not to spend money at major retailers or buy gas or fast food, or use credit or debit cards.
Schwarz, a 57-year-old Queens native who now resides outside of Chicago, said it is okay to buy essentials such as food or medicine, but “only support small, local businesses.”
Consumer spending is a powerful part of the U.S. Economy, accounting for nearly 70% of Gross Domestic Product, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis..
The People’s Union claimed additional events are in the works, including an Amazon Blackout March 7 to 14 in which members are encouraged to cancel their Prime subscriptions. He also suggested future week-long campaigns will target companies such as Walmart, Twin Cities-based General Mills and Nestle.
The list will also include companies that have rolled back diversity, equity and inclusion (DE) initiatives.
Another nationwide “Economic Blackout” is being planned for April with additional ones to follow, Schwarz said in a video posted Thursday.
Schwarz is hoping for a strong participation, noting that more than 33 million people have viewed his Instagram account @theonecalledjai, with many sharing his videos and pledging to join in the one-day economic resistance. A GoFundMe campaign has brought in more than $72,000 to keep efforts moving ahead.
“There will be millions of people who do not shop,” he said in a video posted Thursday morning. Electronic mortgage and car payment are exempt from Friday’s no shopping rule, Schwarz said in the video.
Schwarz did not respond to requests for comment.
