Eat like a Minnesota artist with ‘A Musicians Menu’

I was working a really intense corporate job. I’d go into work every morning, and I’d be on the express bus, and I’d be crying. The job had gotten so demanding on my time. And what I really realized was missing from my life was the ability to do music. So, I actually quit my job at one point in 2009, and I just sat in my house and I played guitar. And I can tell you that I do think it did save my life.