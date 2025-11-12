Eat like a Minnesota artist with ‘A Musicians Menu’

Edie Baumgart says her new cookbook, “A Musicians Menu,” isn’t much of a cookbook at all. It’s her love letter to a Twin Cities music scene that has surrounded her for almost 40 years.
Baumgart, the president of Minneapolis-based RaeBeat Records, compiled more than 50 recipes from local musicians, stagehands and more into the cookbook. She calls it a “recipe book” akin to how a church might collect recipes from parishioners. And Baumgart admits she’s unsure if all the recipes will even work. But they will teach you something about the people behind the soundscape of the city, the guitarist said.
“Am I going to tell you that every single recipe works? Good question,” she said. “What I will tell you is that most of these recipes are recipes that people have cooked.”
“A Musicians Menu: Recipes That Rock by the Minnesota Music Community” is an inside-baseball look at the music scene largely through Baumgart’s own commentary and memories. Perhaps more than anything, the book is a record of what Minneapolis music was, as some of its veterans retire away from Twin Cities.
We talked to Baumgart about musicianship and cooking, and why she put them together in “A Musicians Menu.” The interview has been edited for clarity and length.
In the book’s introduction, you wrote that music saved your life. How so?
I was working a really intense corporate job. I’d go into work every morning, and I’d be on the express bus, and I’d be crying. The job had gotten so demanding on my time. And what I really realized was missing from my life was the ability to do music. So, I actually quit my job at one point in 2009, and I just sat in my house and I played guitar. And I can tell you that I do think it did save my life.
In the cookbook introduction you wrote: “I get an idea, and I jump in.” How did you get the idea for this cookbook?