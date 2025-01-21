This hearty one-pot soup is one to put on speed dial in your winter kitchen.
This is the easiest vegetable soup you’ll ever make
When the cold hits or you need a bowl of cozy, turn to this hearty soup recipe that uses vegetables you have on hand.
Chock-full of vegetables, it’s flexible and accommodating, just right for swapping in whatever you happen to have in the refrigerator or freezer. I like to sizzle in a little sausage for more flavor and depth, but it’s just as good without. As it simmers, the vegetables soften, the liquids reduce and starches thicken to coalesce into a whole that’s far greater — and way more delicious — than the sum of its parts.
The first step in making any soup is to lay down the aromatic foundation. In this case that’s onions, garlic, sausage and herbs sizzled in a little oil. Next, the broth or stock. (Homemade if possible, but a good quality boxed stock works well.)
Then, those hearty winter vegetables — butternut squash, potatoes, parsnips, sweet potatoes, carrots, celery and diced fennel are all good choices. The longer they simmer, the richer the soup will taste. Canned tomatoes with their juices bring color and tang. Add canned or cooked beans — chickpeas, white beans, kidney beans — with a little of their liquid for body.
To season, try fresh rosemary or a dry Italian seasoning mix. A pinch of ground cumin adds a subtle smokiness, a dash of red pepper flakes for heat. Finally, a splash of lemon juice or red wine vinegar and a final drizzle of olive oil brightens and enriches the soup. A shower of fresh herbs finishes things off.
This no-recipe recipe makes a fine meal for those blustery winter nights when it’s too cold for a grocery run. You’ll find just about everything you need in your pantry. Remember, a good soup maker also must be a good taster. Taste, adjust and taste again before dishing it up.
Hearty Winter Vegetable Soup
Serves 4 to 6.
This one-pot meal makes great use of whatever vegetables you have on hand in your fridge or freezer. Leftovers taste even better the next day. From Beth Dooley.
- 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 Italian sausage link, cut into 1-in. rings
- 1 small yellow onion, chopped
- 2 carrots, diced
- 1 celery stalk, diced
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 tsp. fresh thyme, or ½ tsp. dried
- 1 tsp. dried oregano
- Pinch crushed red pepper
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 2 Yukon Gold potatoes, diced
- 1 small sweet potato, peeled and diced
- 1 tbsp. tomato paste
- 3 c. chicken or vegetable stock, or more if needed
- 1 (15-oz.) can diced fire roasted tomatoes, with their juices
- 1 c. frozen corn kernels or mixed frozen vegetables
- Splash red wine vinegar, to taste
- Chopped fresh parsley for garnish
Directions
In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the oil over medium. Add the sausage, onions, carrots, celery, garlic, thyme, oregano, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until the vegetables are no longer crisp.
Add the potatoes and sweet potato and tomato paste and cook, stirring often, until the tomato paste begins to brown on the bottom of the pot, about 2 minutes.
Pour in the stock and tomatoes with their juices and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Lower the heat and simmer partially covered, until the vegetables are fork tender, about 20 minutes.
Stir in the corn and return to a simmer and cook until the corn is heated through. Add a splash of vinegar, to taste, and serve garnished with the parsley.
Beth Dooley is the author of “The Perennial Kitchen.” Find her at bethdooleyskitchen.com.
