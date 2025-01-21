This is the easiest vegetable soup you’ll ever make

Chock-full of vegetables, it’s flexible and accommodating, just right for swapping in whatever you happen to have in the refrigerator or freezer. I like to sizzle in a little sausage for more flavor and depth, but it’s just as good without. As it simmers, the vegetables soften, the liquids reduce and starches thicken to coalesce into a whole that’s far greater — and way more delicious — than the sum of its parts.