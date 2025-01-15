4 easy soup recipes for delicious winter warmth

Nothing takes a soup from meh to memorable more than a well-thought-out garnish. Yes, a handful of oyster crackers will work, but you can do better. A freshly made crouton or a creamy swirl adds not only more texture and flavor to the bowl but makes it more attractiven array of toppings to augment a simple bowl of chili lets a diner take control of their bowl, taking the heat levels higher with pickled jalapeños, or down a notch with a dollop of sour cream.