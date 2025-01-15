Few things are more comforting than a big pot of soup simmering away on the stove. Every spoonful feels like a warm hug, and knowing it can all come together quickly and easily, with ingredients you’re likely to have on hand, makes it even more satisfying.
4 easy soup recipes for delicious winter warmth
Homemade soup doesn’t have to be difficult or time-consuming. These tips, recipes and garnishes will take your bowl to the next level.
If you live in the North Country, soup can take on an even bigger role in your winter diet. When the temperatures hover in the low teens, a steaming bowl of chowder, chili or chicken soup might be just what you need to brighten your day.
With that in mind, I’ve collected a few of my favorite soups that can be pulled together with minimum time and effort while still delivering maximum flavor.
From Broccoli, Bacon and Cheddar Chowder to Chicken Soup With Roasted Vegetables, it’s hard to imagine a more satisfying bowl of sustenance. The fact that it can be so simple to create seems difficult to believe, but soup is one of the most forgiving dishes to make.
It won’t be ruined if you add a little more or less of any one thing. Departing from the recipe, substituting ingredients or simmering a little longer so you can finish your daily crossword usually only makes it better.
But there are a few things to keep in mind.
Taking stock
Making your own stock is not absolutely necessary. I have made countless pots of delicious soup with store-bought boxes of stock, but there is a certain satisfaction and added flavor and texture when you start with a homemade version.
First, let’s talk about stock vs. broth. The difference starts with the bones: stock is made from bones; broth gets its flavor primarily from flesh.
Bones deliver gelatin to a stock, which gives it body and a pleasant mouthfeel, which is why I use stock more often than broth in soup-making. Stock is also less seasoned than broth, which typically has more salt. That means you’ll have to pay extra attention to how much salt you add when you’re cooking with it.
That said, both will work in your soup, and both are better when you make them yourself.
For that reason, I save bones and even vegetable trimmings in my freezer so I can throw them into a pot to simmer away with water when I have time for stock-making. It’s so easy.
Don’t let the fact that you don’t have a freezer full of stock be a deal breaker for you, though.
The best shortcuts
While store-bought stock might be an important shortcut, it’s definitely not the only one. A stroll through any grocery store produce section will make clear how important it is to the average home cook to have a little help in the kitchen.
That help is often in the form of pre-cut vegetables. It’s not a problem to find cubed sweet potatoes, broccoli florets or tubs of diced onions neatly stacked like the colors of a rainbow in refrigerated produce section shelves.
To that I say, great! Whatever helps get people out of the drive-thru lane and into the kitchen, I’m all for it — except when it comes to onions.
When you cut onions (or garlic), you increase their pungency. The act of cutting an onion releases enzymes that interact with sulfur-containing chemicals, and the longer they sit, the stronger they become, causing their flavor to be less pleasant. So, for the best results, cut your onions just before using.
Topping it off
If the only thing you take away from this article is the importance of garnishing your bowl of soup, my work here is done.
Nothing takes a soup from meh to memorable more than a well-thought-out garnish. Yes, a handful of oyster crackers will work, but you can do better. A freshly made crouton or a creamy swirl adds not only more texture and flavor to the bowl but makes it more attractiven array of toppings to augment a simple bowl of chili lets a diner take control of their bowl, taking the heat levels higher with pickled jalapeños, or down a notch with a dollop of sour cream.
Generously showering a bowl of chowder with bacon and sharp Cheddar lets everyone know exactly what’s in the soup itself.
A crispy crouton, infused with the aroma of garlic, will make even the best chicken soup better, and more restorative.
You get the idea. Whatever the soup is, it will only be better with a garnish.
I hope these recipes will give you a few new ideas to add to your winter meal repertoire.
Firehouse Chili With Cornbread Croutons
Serves 4 to 6.
Pantry-friendly and quick to pull together, this beefy soup is sure to fire up hearty appetites. If you want to add a little extra heat, try tossing in ¼ to ½ teaspoon of cayenne along with the chili powder. From Meredith Deeds.
For the chili:
- 1 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 ½ lb. lean ground beef
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 tbsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. ground cumin
- ½ tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 2 c. chicken stock
- 1 (14.5-oz.) can crushed tomatoes
- 2 (14- to 19-oz.) cans pinto or red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
For the toppings, as desired:
- 1 recipe Cornbread Croutons (see recipe)
- Sliced green onions
- Chopped red onions
- Sour cream
- Shredded cheese
- Pickled jalapeños
- Tortilla chips
Directions
In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until softened, about 4 minutes. Add the ground beef and cook, breaking up clumps with a wooden spoon, until no longer pink, about 5 minutes. Drain fat from pot.
Add the garlic, chili powder, cumin, salt and pepper to the beef and cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the stock, tomatoes and beans and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 15 minutes.
Ladle chili into warm serving bowls and garnish with toppings, as desired.
Cornbread Croutons
Makes about 3 cups.
Note: You can use either homemade or store-bought cornbread for these croutons. I like to make mine myself, as store-bought can be quite sweet, and I usually use whatever recipe is on the back of the cornmeal box. I just cut down on the suggested amount of sugar. From Meredith Deeds.
- 1 (8-in. square) pan cornbread, cut into ½-in. cubes (see Note)
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place cornbread cubes on a large, rimmed baking sheet in an even layer. Bake until dried, crispy and lightly browned, about 15 to 20 minutes. Place baking sheet on a rack to cool. Use within 3 hours.
Chicken Soup With Roasted Vegetables and Garlic Croutons
Serves 6.
There is nothing better than a bowl of chicken soup to cure whatever ails you. Note: You could skip cooking the chicken thighs in the stock with the herbs and instead substitute 3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken, but poaching the chicken makes it moist and creates an ultra-flavorful stock. From Meredith Deeds.
- 2 ½ lb. boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 8 c. chicken stock
- 4 sprigs thyme
- 1 bay leaf
- 4 tbsp. olive oil
- 2 medium parsnips, peeled and cut into ½-in. dice
- 2 medium carrots, peeled and cut into ½-in. dice
- 1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into ½-in. dice
- 1 large bulb fennel, trimmed and cut into ½-in. dice
- 1 tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ c. chopped Italian parsley
- Garlic Croutons (see recipe)
Directions
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
In a large pot or Dutch oven, combine the chicken thighs, stock, thyme and bay leaf. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and simmer, partially covered, until the chicken is fully cooked and pulls apart easily, about 30 to 40 minutes. Skim the stock of any scum and fat that develops on the surface. Remove from heat.
Meanwhile, drizzle 2 large, rimmed baking sheets with 2 tablespoons oil each. Divide the parsnips, carrots, sweet potato and fennel evenly between the pans. Season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Spread out into even layers and roast, stirring occasionally, until almost tender and lightly browned in spots, about 20 to 30 minutes.
Transfer chicken to a cutting board and let cool slightly. Use 2 forks to shred into bite-size pieces. Set aside.
Add the roasted vegetables to the stock and bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to low and simmer for 5 to 10 minutes, until tender. Stir in reserved chicken and parsley.
Ladle into warm serving bowls and garnish with croutons.
Garlic Croutons
Makes about 3 cups.
From Meredith Deeds.
- ¼ c. (1 stick) unsalted butter
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 c. cubed rustic French or Italian bread
- ½ tsp. salt
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
In a small skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add garlic and cook, stirring, until sizzling, but not browned. Immediately remove from heat.
Place bread cubes on a large, rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle the butter over the top. Sprinkle with the salt and toss to coat. Bake, stirring once, until crisp and lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Let cool on sheet pan, on a rack. Use within 3 hours.
Broccoli, Bacon and Cheddar Chowder
Serves 4 to 6.
Certain to warm you from the inside out, this hearty chowder will become your new favorite winter soup. From Meredith Deeds.
- 8 thick-cut slices bacon, chopped
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- ¼ c. all-purpose flour
- 3 c. chicken or vegetable stock
- ½ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ tsp. cayenne pepper
- 12 oz. Yukon gold potatoes (about 3 medium), cut into ½-in. dice
- 4 c. roughly chopped broccoli florets (about 3 medium stalks)
- 2 c. half and half
- 2 c. shredded sharp Cheddar cheese, plus more for garnish
Directions
In a large pot or Dutch oven, cook the bacon over medium heat until browned and crispy, about 5 minutes. Remove with slotted spoon to a plate lined with paper towels. Set aside.
Pour off all but 3 tablespoons of bacon fat in the pot. Over medium heat, add onion and cook, stirring, until softened, about 3 to 5 minutes. Whisk in flour and cook for 1 minute. Gradually whisk in stock, salt, pepper and cayenne. Add potatoes and bring to a simmer. Cook for 10 to 13 minutes, or until potatoes are just tender. Add broccoli and cook for another 3 to 4 minutes, until just tender. Add half and half and bring to a simmer.
Remove from heat and add cheese to the soup, ½ cup at a time, stirring after each addition until melted. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt, pepper and/or cayenne, if necessary.
Ladle into warm serving bowls and garnish with reserved bacon and more shredded cheese.
Sweet Potato, Coconut and Ginger Soup
Serves 6.
As simple as this soup is to make, the complex flavors of ginger and coconut will make it seem like you’ve labored for hours. Note: Use caution with blending hot liquids. Only fill the bowl of the blender halfway. Remove the plastic insert in the top and cover with a dish towel before blending. From Meredith Deeds.
- 2 lb. sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-in. pieces
- 2 tbsp. grated ginger root
- 1 (14-oz.) can unsweetened coconut milk
- 3 c. vegetable stock
- ½ tsp. salt.
- ⅛ tsp. cayenne
- 1 tbsp. fresh lime juice
- Cilantro Cream (see recipe)
Directions
In a large pot or Dutch oven, bring sweet potatoes, ginger, coconut milk, stock, salt and cayenne to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to low and simmer until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes.
Using an immersion blender or regular blender, purée soup in batches until smooth (see Note). Return to the pot and stir in lime juice. Reheat over medium heat and adjust seasoning, if necessary.
Ladle into warm soup bowls and drizzle with Cilantro Cream. Draw a chopstick or knife through the cream to create a marble effect.
Cilantro Cream
Makes about 1 cup.
From Meredith Deeds.
- 3/4 c. sour cream
- 3/4 c. cilantro leaves, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp. fresh lime juice
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 to 3 tbsp. milk
Directions
In a small bowl, whisk together the sour cream, cilantro, lime juice and salt. Whisk in enough milk to make the mixture the consistency of heavy cream.
Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.
Meredith Deeds is a cookbook author and food writer from Edina. Reach her at meredithdeeds@gmail.com. Follow her on Instagram at @meredithdeeds.
