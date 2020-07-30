The eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 have reopened in Maple Grove after a semitrailer truck rolled over Thursday morning at the I-494/694 interchange.

Traffic was diverted south on I-494 for about five hours, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

A truck carrying about 40,000 pounds of fruit tipped over around 4 a.m., according to a dispatcher at the Regional Transportation Management Center in Roseville.

The crash caused a big backup, with traffic near a standstill starting at Weaver Lake Road.

MnDOT said the freeway reopened just before 9 a.m. when crews finished cleaning up the mess.

The truck driver did not appear to be injured, the dispatcher said.