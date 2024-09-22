Eastbound I-94 closed in north Minneapolis Sunday morning after State Patrol use-of-force incident

A stretch of Interstate 94 east is closed Sunday morning in north Minneapolis due to a traffic incident, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).
The stretch of Interstate 94 east between Dowling Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue is closed. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it is processing a scene “related to a State Patrol use-of-force incident.”
The closure is in the eastbound lanes between Dowling Avenue North (exit 228), and West Broadway Avenue (exit 229).
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a social media post around 9:45 a.m. Sunday that it is processing a scene “related to a State Patrol use-of-force incident” following a separate incident on the stretch. Neither had any reported injuries.
The MnDOT website lists the cause of the closure as a “traffic incident,” but doesn’t provide further details.
This story may be updated when more information is available.
