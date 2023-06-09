A semitrailer truck carrying hogs rolled over on an east metro freeway Friday morning, tangling rush hour traffic and forcing drivers to find a detour.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 694 at the I-35E interchange in Little Canada are expected to be closed until 1 p.m. as crews work to coral the loose pigs and clear the wreckage, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

Motorists are being diverted onto southbound I-35E, MnDOT said

State Troopers and fire department crews rounded up pigs that escaped from a semitrailer truck that overturned Friday on I-694 in Little Canada.

No injuries were reported, said Lt. Gordon Shank with the Minnesota State Patrol.

But several pigs escaped from the truck, which overturned at about 7:45 a.m. while navigating the curve on I-694 where it joins with northbound I-35E.

Cameras showed state troopers working to capture several hogs seen running along the freeway.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.