Authorities have reopened eastbound Hwy. 12 in Maple Plain after a rollover crash Wednesday morning.

One vehicle overturned near Boundary Drive about 6:25 a.m., according to West Hennepin Public Safety.

A 54-year-old woman from Delano suffered a medical emergency, which caused her vehicle to drift off the road near Boundary Avenue. The vehicle went down a steep ditch and landed upside down, said Sgt. Rick Dennison.

First responders extricated the woman from the car and took her to the hospital. She was conscious and alert when she was rescued, Dennison said.

Traffic on eastbound Hwy. 12 was detoured during the closure. The road reopened about 7:40 a.m.