Once regional, early voting has swept across Minnesota

As Minnesotans request a record 1.7 million absentee ballots before Election Day on Nov. 3, it’s clear early voting has transformed from being more common in the state’s sparsely-populated regions to an even greater staple of political engagement during a time of global pandemic.

Early voting has expanded wildly compared to the last two statewide elections, in urban, suburban and rural counties alike, transcending cultural distinctions between small towns and big cities.

Despite partisan disagreements over the safety and validity of mail-voting, both Republican and Democratic areas of the state have seen unprecedented growth in advanced voting, narrowing the window for campaigns to change the trajectory of their races as October wanes.

The evolution of Minnesota’s no-excuses absentee voting could signal high levels of voter enthusiasm and overall turnout during a high-stakes election: