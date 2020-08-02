Making headlines

The Vikings’ 2020 training camp has been one of the strangest in team history after only 10 days.

July 23: Rookies and quarterbacks reported to the team headquarters in Eagan.

July 24: Vikings confirmed a three-year contract extension for head coach Mike Zimmer. The NFL and the NFL Players Association reached an agreement on health and financial protocols for the 2020 season.

July 25: In a news conference to discuss his contract extension, Zimmer said he was told by Dalvin Cook, who held out from some offseason meetings amid contract talks, that he would report to camp on Tuesday. Cook’s agent issued two statements, denying the running back told Vikings coaches that.

Monday: The Vikings announced that head trainer Eric Sugarman, who is also in charge of the team’s COVID-19 response, had tested positive with the virus. Four rookies — first-round pick Justin Jefferson, sixth-rounder Blake Brandel, seventh-rounder Brian Cole and undrafted free agent Tyler Higby — went on the COVID reserve list, meaning they tested positive or were close to someone who had.

Tuesday: Cook reported to camp, along with the rest of the team’s veterans, for the first of three coronavirus tests. Nose tackle Michael Pierce, a top free-agent signing in the offseason, announced he would opt out of the 2020 season for medical reasons.

Wednesday: Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, tackle Oli Udoh and linebacker Cameron Smith joined the four rookies on the COVID reserve list.

Thursday: Linebacker Anthony Barr became the highest-profile Vikings player to be added to the COVID reserve list, bringing the team’s total to eight.