The Twin Cities area and many other communities across the southern third of Minnesota are in line for frosty conditions overnight, according to the latest forecast.

A frost advisory from the National Weather Service (NWS) will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday.

Along with Minneapolis and St. Paul, other population centers that are covered include Mankato, Albert Lea, Red Wing, New Ulm and Granite Falls.

The advisory, however, could give way to a frost warning in the Twin Cities area, where low temperatures could fall to just above freezing.

“One caveat is that some mid- to high-level clouds could keep temperatures up a few degrees,” reads one NWS forecast.

The NWS cautioned in its advisory that “frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.”

A blue jay is perched in a high bush cranberry shrub covered in rime frost.

Otherwise, some extra layers when out and about might need to come out of hibernation from the back of the closet.

The Weather Service said that the next several days should continue to see lows in the mid to upper 30s, with highs steadily climbing from 49 on Friday to the 50s over the weekend and possibly the lower 60s come Monday.