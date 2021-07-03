A family of three bald eagles soared into the blue sky over Clear Lake in Aitkin County on Friday — a happy ending for birds that were rescued and treated for injuries suffered in what appeared to be an attack by another animal.

Lt. Robert Gorecki, a conservation officer with the state Department of Natural Resources, released the birds in Glen, Minn., with help from members of the family who found the injured eagles on June 21 at their Clear Lake cabin. Also assisting were staff from the Garrison Animal Hospital and Wild and Free Wildlife Rehabilitation Organization in Garrison, about 100 miles north of the Twin Cities.

Less than two weeks earlier, Leslie and Ryan Donohue's four children, ranging in age from 4 to 12, spotted the two adult eagles on the ground below their nest on the family's property. They were adults, unable to fly, suffering from wounds that Gorecki speculated may have been inflicted by a raccoon. They were taken to Garrison Animal Hospital.

Meanwhile, an eaglet, not yet able to fly, was stranded in the nest 55 feet above. "The baby was not injured, but it would have starved to death the next day or the day after," Gorecki said.

The following day an employee from Bollig Tree Service climbed the white pine and retrieved the young eagle. When he approached, another young bird, apparently a sibling, flew out of the nest and disappeared. The nest also contained an unhatched egg, which may have attracted a hungry raccoon.

Getting the adults back in the air became urgent, because the experts weren't sure the young bird that flew away would be able to catch its own prey. "We're hoping he's doing OK, that he found a roadkill or something to eat," said Deb Eskedahl, who founded Wild and Free and now volunteers as its head veterinarian.

Conservation Officer Robert Gorecki and members of the Donahue family prepared to release a bald eagle into the wild.

The rescued eaglet arrived at the Garrison Animal Hospital famished. Most new rescues are too injured or frightened to eat right away, Gorecki said, but the eaglet "immediately started eating the food it was given, which is a good sign." Baby eagles eat the same food their parents eat, he said, "bits and pieces of prey their parents catch."

The adults were treated and given antibiotics, Eskedahl said. The family was taken to nearby Wild and Free to recover and practice in the organization's 100-by-40-foot flight pen. Soon, all three were flying.

Gorecki guessed the attacking animal was a raccoon, having seen that scenario play out the DNR's live EagleCam, which offers a 24/7 live feed of activity — egg laying, incubating, hatching, feeding and so on.

If a raccoon approaches the nest, DNR officials let nature take its course and don't interfere.

"There are times when it's not pretty," Gorecki said. But "it's not for us to decide which animals get to eat and which animals don't."

For Leslie and Ryan Donohue, who were each allowed to release one of the adult eagles, the experience was "life altering," Leslie said.

"What a terrific, wonderful thing to be a part of, to just know that we made a difference and helped this family — it just really touched us," she said. "They're such magnificent creatures to see so up close ... magnificent, beautiful, strong, majestic."

Katy Read • 612-673-4583