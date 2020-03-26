The Eagles have rescheduled their St. Paul concerts for Oct. 16 – 17 at Xcel Energy Center as part of their Hotel California 2020 Tour.
Don Henley, Joe Walsh and company were scheduled to perform the entire “Hotel California” album plus other Eagles favorites on April 3-4 at the X.
Their tour has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tickets for the April shows will be honored for the makeup dates. Tickets are still on sale.
