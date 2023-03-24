An Eagan police officer injured in a multi-vehicle crash while responding to a call last week is making steady improvements as he recovers from his injuries.

Kade Eggum has been upgraded from critical to stable condition, the Eagan Police Department said Thursday in a Facebook post.

"He still has a lot of recovery ahead of him, but appears to be doing remarkably well," the posting read.

Eggum was responding to a medical emergency and had his squad's emergency lights activated when he collided with a semitrailer truck in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35E near Yankee Doodle Road in Eagan about 5:10 a.m. March 14, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

Eggum, 22, was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul following the crash, which also involved a third vehicle. Neither the semi driver nor the driver of the other vehicle were hurt, the patrol said.

Eggum had entered I-35E at Pilot Knob Road and was attempting to make a U-Turn through the median when he collided with a semi also heading north. The impact severely damaged the squad on the driver's side and pushed the vehicle into the center median, the State Patrol said.

Eggum, who has been with the department for just over a year, has been surrounded by family as he recovers.

"His family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the overwhelming amount of support they have received over the past week," the Facebook posting said.