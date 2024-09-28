Eagan served notice with upsets of Rosemount and Lakeville South this football season. Success at Lakeville North, however, must wait another year.
Lakeville North high school football holds off Eagan with 36-33 win to stay unbeaten
The Wildcats used an inspired performance and seemed poised to earn their first victory at North since 2006. They led by three points in the third quarter, but the Panthers regrouped Friday night in a 36-33 victory.
“[Eagan coach] Nick Johnson is a great coach,” Lakeville North coach Brian Vossen said. “Ultimately, they are trying to build a culture like we were fortunate enough to build.”
North’s 22-15 second-quarter lead looked like it would last the remaining 1:55 until halftime. But Eagan took advantage of a North penalty and Seth Kolehmainen drilled a 37-yard field goal as time expired.
If that wasn’t enough to make the home crowd nervous, Eagan regained the lead when sophomore running back Gage Halvorson scored from 40 yards out in the third quarter.
The Wildcats were making their case for an upset known, until North (5-0) answered with a scoring drive of its own. A Sam Ripplinger touchdown put the Panthers ahead 29-25 later in the quarter, setting up an opportunity for drama in the fourth.
North drained the tension, however, with a game-clinching drive keyed by a healthy dose of Ripplinger. The sure-handed senior delivered the tough yards as North played keep-away to limit Eagan’s offensive opportunities.
On Friday, he carried 28 times for 141 yards and two touchdowns.
“The line was really pushing us down there,” Ripplinger said. “Eagan was really good and physical. I’ll give them props for that.”
Senior Madden Ison ran for a score with just over two minutes remaining, but Eagan could get no closer.
Eagan (3-2) drew first blood with its initial possession when junior running back Logan Gilbertson got loose for a 60-yard touchdown sprint with 6:48 to play in the opening quarter. Senior Brooklyn Evans converted the two-point conversion and the underdog Wildcats were in business.
Senior linebacker Bennett Larson threatened to put Eagan ahead by two scores when he recovered a fumble at the North 39-yard line. One play later, the Wildcats returned the favor.
The Panthers dug in from there.
Riplinger capped the scoring drive with 2:22 remaining in the first quarter. The teams entered the second quarter tied 8-8.
Later in the second quarter, Riley Grossman connected with Sebastyen Fries for a 10-yard tying score. But North’s homecoming crowd truly came alive when Reece Hunt scooped up an Eagan fumble and dashed 47 yards for the touchdown.
“We keep trying to block out the noise,” Johnson said. “Tonight, our kids fought back and didn’t roll over and die. A couple years ago, they would have done that.”
With multiple state-ranked matchups taking place on Friday, it was impressive defensive showings that earned teams some of their biggest wins of the year.