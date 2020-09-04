Out Tuesday
• "First Cow"
• "The Big Ugly"
• "A Nice Girl Like You"
• "Bad Education"
• "Mighty Oak"
• "Retaliation"
• "Vitalina Varela"
• "Waiting for the Barbarians"
• "Bull: Season Four"
• "Chicago P.D.: Season Seven"
• "Mr. Mercedes – Season 03"
"Prodigal Son: The Complete First Season"
• "Supergirl: The Complete Fifth Season"
• "Superman: Man of Tomorrow"
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Kentucky congressman defends teen accused in protest deaths
A Kentucky congressman said a teenager charged with fatally shooting two people with a semi-automatic rifle during the unrest in Wisconsin showed "incredible restraint" and acted in self-defense.
Music
Here's to the most rocking summer ever! (Next summer, we mean)
After this year's bust, the 2021 concert season could be the most bang-up one ever.
National
Utah police frustrated with anti-law enforcement sentiment
After months of protests around the nation over racial injustice in policing, police groups in Utah say they have grown frustrated with rhetoric they describe as unfair and called for The Salt Lake Tribune to apologize after it published an editorial cartoon linking the Ku Klux Klan with law enforcement.
Music
Mark your calendars (again) for 2021's summer concerts
Here’s an updated list of 2020 concert dates that have been reconfirmed for summer 2021. The Hold Steady: First Avenue & 7th St. Entry,…
National
Kanye West files to run for president on Kentucky ballot
Rapper and music producer Kanye West has filed to run for U.S. president on Kentucky's ballot this fall.