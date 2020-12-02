THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Two people were injured in a stabbing Wednesday in a shop in the center of The Hague and a suspect has fled the scene, police said.
The city's police force tweeted that there also was a fire at the store that was quickly extinguished. The two injured people were being taken to a hospital by ambulance.
Police launched an investigation and appealed for witnesses. Further details weren't immediately available and there was no word on a possible motive.
A police spokesman didn't immediately return calls seeking comment.
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul In 'swift, decisive and serious' action, St. Paul police chief fires officer who shot, wounded man
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul In 'swift, decisive and serious' action, St. Paul police chief fires officer who shot, wounded man
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul In 'swift, decisive and serious' action, St. Paul police chief fires officer who shot, wounded man
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul In 'swift, decisive and serious' action, St. Paul police chief fires officer who shot, wounded man
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul In 'swift, decisive and serious' action, St. Paul police chief fires officer who shot, wounded man
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul In 'swift, decisive and serious' action, St. Paul police chief fires officer who shot, wounded man
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Lebanon's president expresses hope for Israel border talks
Lebanon's president said Wednesday he wants maritime border talks with Israel to succeed and that disagreements during the last round of negotiations can be resolved based on international law.
World
Ex-Hong Kong lawmaker asks Europe to provide 'safe haven'
A Hong Kong pro-democracy activist who is visiting Denmark urged European nations on Wednesday to allow protesters in Hong Kong "a safe haven from the terror" of China's Communist Party.
World
Dutch police: 2 injured in stabbing in store in The Hague
Two people were injured in a stabbing Wednesday in a shop in the center of The Hague and a suspect has fled the scene, police said.
World
France looks to rally aid for Lebanon, but no bailout
France is hosting an international video conference on humanitarian aid for Lebanon Wednesday, amid political deadlock in Beirut that has blocked billions of dollars in assistance for the cash-strapped country hit by multiple crises.
World
German city grieves after 5 killed in pedestrian zone attack
Trier residents placed flowers and lit candles Wednesday at the base of the southwestern German city's landmark Roman gate in tribute to the five people killed and more than a dozen others injured when a man drove an SUV at high speed through the central pedestrian zone.