Dusting of snow today, largest dumping of the season coming Thursday, Weather Service says

A dusting of snow is forecast to fall in the metro area on Tuesday, with an inch or two across the I-90 corridor in southern Minnesota. Consider it a preview of a larger dumping coming Thursday.
Shovels and snowblowers will be likely be needed as 2 to 5 inches of snow will fall Thursday across central Minnesota and in the metro.
Of course, large is relative and this year the bar is low.
A paltry 0.8 inches of snow that fell on Nov. 20 stands as the metro area’s biggest single snowfall of the season, but not for long. A system moving into the state Thursday will bring 3 to 5 inches of snow along and north of Interstate 94 with an inch to 3 inches likely across southern and southeastern Minnesota, the National Weather Service said.
“Best accumulating snow chance of the season so far,” the Weather Service said, noting the metro is in line to get 2 to 5 inches, with higher amounts on the north side.
Portions of west-central Minnesota and extending into the Fargo-Moorhead area have a 50% chance of picking up 4 inches or more, the Weather Service in Grand Forks, N.D., said.
In the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota, Thursday’s snow is expected to affect both the morning and evening commutes, with snow falling up to 1 inch per hour Thursday morning into the afternoon, the Weather Service said.
“Prepare for snow-covered roads Thursday,” the Weather Service said. “Allow extra time and space on the road.”
First, a fast-moving burst of snow will move across southern Minnesota on Tuesday and bring up to 3 inches of snow across far southwestern Minnesota, and up to 2 inches of snow in places such as Fairmont, Albert Lea and Austin. The heaviest snow will fall between 2 and 6 p.m., the Weather Service said.
A winter weather advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Tuesday for far southwestern Minnesota, including Marshall and Worthington.
Not much will pile up in the metro area on Tuesday but could produce some slick spots on the roads during the evening commute, the Weather Service warned.
Thursday’s snowfall could increase the odds of a White Christmas, which is defined a having 1 inch of snow or more covering the ground on the morning of Dec. 25, the Minnesota Climatology Office said. That is not a guarantee.
After a cool weekend with high temperatures in the metro in the teens Friday and Saturday and in the mid-20s Sunday, “a big warm up is in store for the last week of December,” the Weather Service said.
Average temperatures for Christmas week in the Twin Cities bring highs in the mid-20s and lows in low teens. The Climate Prediction Center predicts a 50% to 70% chance of above normal temperatures across Minnesota from Sunday through Dec. 26.