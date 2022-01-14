DULUTH - Duluth regional health care provider St. Luke's is limiting its visitors — and requiring proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test from the past 72 hours for those allowed in to see inpatients, those undergoing surgery, and patients in the emergency department, the regional health care provider said in a news release.

The tightened policy, initiated because of high community spread of COVID-19, goes into effect on Jan. 17.

Adult patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 will not be allowed visitors until they are no longer contagious, with a few exceptions. Patients in labor and delivery are allowed one adult support person, and those in pediatrics can have two parents or guardians.

End-of-life patients can have two visitors at a time, with a maximum of four per day.

In most cases, adults without COVID-19 are allowed a single guest during designated hours. In the rare scenario where a visitor doesn't need proof of vaccination or a negative test result, St. Luke's will provide a KN95 mask.