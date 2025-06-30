Duluth woman killed in apparent domestic violence case

DULUTH – The victim in Saturday’s fatal stabbing in the Lincoln Park neighborhood is 49-year-old Anissa Cope of Duluth, police said Monday.
Police arrested a 37-year-old man Saturday night on Interstate 35 in Pine County, after he reportedly fled the scene.
The Minnesota Star Tribune generally doesn’t name suspects until they’ve been formally charged.
The man is held in St. Louis County jail on pending charges of second-degree murder and felony domestic assault. Court records show no criminal record for him in Minnesota, but 2019 and 2018 battery convictions in Wisconsin. Felony charges of strangulation and reckless endangerment were dismissed in the 2019 case, and a misdemeanor domestic abuse charge was dismissed in the 2018 case, according to court filings.
Police responded to the report of a stabbing around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of N. 27th Avenue West. Upon arrival, police found Cope, who had died from apparent stab wounds.
Police continue to investigate the case.