Duluth woman killed in apparent domestic violence case

The man is held in St. Louis County jail on pending charges of second-degree murder and felony domestic assault. Court records show no criminal record for him in Minnesota, but 2019 and 2018 battery convictions in Wisconsin. Felony charges of strangulation and reckless endangerment were dismissed in the 2019 case, and a misdemeanor domestic abuse charge was dismissed in the 2018 case, according to court filings.