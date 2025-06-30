Duluth

Duluth woman killed in apparent domestic violence case

The suspect’s criminal record shows dismissed domestic-abuse charges in Wisconsin.

By Jana Hollingsworth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 30, 2025 at 3:46PM
Police responded to the report of a stabbing Saturday night and found Anissa Cope, who had died from apparent stab wounds. (Mike Mullen — Facebook/Duluth Police Local 807/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

DULUTH – The victim in Saturday’s fatal stabbing in the Lincoln Park neighborhood is 49-year-old Anissa Cope of Duluth, police said Monday.

Police arrested a 37-year-old man Saturday night on Interstate 35 in Pine County, after he reportedly fled the scene.

The Minnesota Star Tribune generally doesn’t name suspects until they’ve been formally charged.

The man is held in St. Louis County jail on pending charges of second-degree murder and felony domestic assault. Court records show no criminal record for him in Minnesota, but 2019 and 2018 battery convictions in Wisconsin. Felony charges of strangulation and reckless endangerment were dismissed in the 2019 case, and a misdemeanor domestic abuse charge was dismissed in the 2018 case, according to court filings.

Police responded to the report of a stabbing around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of N. 27th Avenue West. Upon arrival, police found Cope, who had died from apparent stab wounds.

Police continue to investigate the case.

Jana Hollingsworth

Duluth Reporter

Jana Hollingsworth is a reporter covering a range of topics in Duluth and northeastern Minnesota for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the new North Report newsletter.

