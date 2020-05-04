A Duluth woman crashed her ATV after dark in northeastern Minnesota and was killed, authorities in St. Louis County said Monday.

The wreck occurred about 9:20 p.m. Sunday northeast of Cook on the northern side of Lake Vermilion, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman, 53, was riding alone southbound on a gravel surface in the 3200 block of Randa Road, where she swerved to the right and was thrown from her rolling ATV, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Nearby residents were tending to the woman until emergency responders took over, but she was declared dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The woman’s identity was being withheld pending notification of family.