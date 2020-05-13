DULUTH – A police officer hung on for dear life as a 30-year-old man tried to drive away with his squad car last month, wrestling with the thief while his legs dangled out of the speeding vehicle.

Don Lee Hoven Jr., of Duluth, was charged last month with second- and third-degree counts of assault, felon possession of a firearm and use of deadly force against Duluth Officer Kaine Kaase.

What started as a routine call for Kaase in the early morning of April 23 turned into a wild and dangerous ride down an alley in Duluth’s Lincoln Park neighborhood thanks to a failed anti-theft mechanism, according to charges.

Kaase parked his car to investigate reports of car tampering in someone’s front yard. He saw Hoven Jr. and a female who matched the descriptions he’d been given. Hoven Jr. darted behind a nearby garage and Kaase got out of his vehicle to speak with the female.

According to charges, Kaase saw Hoven Jr. run toward his locked squad car and attempt to open it. As Kaase approached the would-be thief and the vehicle, the fob in his pocket unlocked the door automatically.

Hoven Jr. got into the driver’s seat, and Kaase dove in to stop him. Kaase “feared for his life” as the car accelerated and swerved into objects, apparently trying to strike the officer’s lower legs that hung out of the car, charges said.

The car hit a garage setting off the air bags. Kaase continued to fight Hoven Jr. for control of the car and pulled out his Taser. The defendant got out of the vehicle and jumped back in when Kaase exited it to apprehend him.

The officer drew his weapon on Hoven Jr., afraid that he would attempt to drive off again, charges said. Hoven Jr. eventually complied. Kaase required stitches in his hand.

According to charges, Hoven Jr. had a bullet in his possession, for which he faces additional charges because of an aggravated robbery conviction as a juvenile.

“As we honor National Police Week, we feel very fortunate that one of our officers wasn’t severely injured or killed in a recent incident,” the Duluth Police Union wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday night. “We are extremely thankful that Officer Kaase has recovered and we are honored to have him as a member of our Police Union.”

Hoven Jr. is slated to appear before a St. Louis County judge at a May 19 omnibus hearing.