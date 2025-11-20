Beloved octopus at Duluth aquarium nearing end of her short, curiosity-filled life

Great Lakes Aquarium staff estimated Fitzgerald, named for the SS Edmund Fitzgerald, was about 9 months old when she became part of the Oceans Alive exhibit. She is 8 feet long from tip to tip and Lein estimates she is about 40 pounds. She is most often a reddish hue, but can shift to match the neutral-toned rocks in her enclosure or turn whitish. She can open a peanut butter jar and fold around a Mr. Potato Head toy and remove its facial features.