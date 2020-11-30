A Duluth man is under arrest for allegedly shooting a man to death last week nearly 150 miles away in Beltrami County, authorities said Monday.

The 21-year-old man remains jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder, aggravated robbery and illegal weapons possession in connection with the shooting outside a home in rural Cass Lake, the Sheriff's Office said.

The victim's identity has yet to be released.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

Deputies responding to a 911 call about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday located the man dead outside a home in Ten Lake Township.

The shooting "appears to be a targeted incident," at Sheriff's Office statement read.

The suspected gunman was located in Duluth and arrested late Saturday afternoon. He has yet to be charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The suspect's criminal history in Minnesota includes two convictions for theft and one each for aggravated robbery, fleeing police and possession of drug paraphernalia.