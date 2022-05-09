DULUTH — A 36 year-old Duluth man is in custody after a six-hour standoff that started Sunday evening with a report of shots fired at an apartment in the Hillside neighborhood.

Officers were sent to the 700 block of East First Street around 6 p.m. and, with help from the Tactical Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Team, the man was detained without incident just after midnight, according to the Duluth Police Department. Residents of the complex who were evacuated earlier in the night were allowed to return home.

The incident is still under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.