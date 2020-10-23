DULUTH – A Duluth firefighter who allegedly assaulted a 65-year-old woman on a trail this summer was charged with two felonies this week.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Conrad J. Sunde IV, 49, with first-degree aggravated robbery — which carries up to a 20-year prison sentence — and third-degree assault.

He was previously cited for fifth-degree assault and off-leash dogs, both misdemeanors. That case was dismissed as prosecutors sought felony charges this summer.

According to charges, Sunde attacked a woman on the morning of July 10 after she asked him to leash his three dogs. When he refused and used foul language directed at her, the victim, Mary K. Modec, tried to take a photo with her cellphone, prosecutors say.

“At that point the defendant lifted up his bicycle and charged Ms. Modec, striking her with the lifted front tire in the middle of Ms. Modec’s chest,” charges state. “Ms. Modec fell to the ground and the defendant got on top of her and forcefully pushed her head and face into the gravel trail causing injury.”

Sunde then reportedly threw her phone into the woods and left. The victim was treated for a broken nose.

Sunde turned himself in later that day and confessed to knocking Modec down and taking her phone, investigators say. He was suspended for 30 days without pay this summer and remains employed by the city.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 25.

Correction: Previous versions of this article misstated one of the felony charges against a Duluth firefighter. It is first-degree aggravated robbery that carries up to a 20-year prison sentence