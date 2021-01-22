DULUTH – The city is warning residents to be careful on Park Point beaches after locals found 1970s-era aluminum can fragments that were dumped during a recent dredging project that aimed to protect the shoreline from Lake Superior's high water levels.

The discovery comes after former leaders of Minnesota's Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) argued that depositing the dredged silt and sand on Park Point was illegal under the terms of a 1978 settlement.

A statement from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which launched the dredging project last fall, said officials are "monitoring the placement site and collecting can debris as weather conditions allow."

"Corps of Engineers officials take the situation very seriously and are developing a plan to mitigate the possibility of encountering debris in dredge material in the future," the statement said. "They closely coordinate with city and state officials throughout the project and continue to do so."

The Army Corps dredges more than 100,000 cubic yards of silt and sand from the harbor each year to keep it open for navigation. In the fall, with permission from the MPCA, it began depositing some of that material on the lake side of Park Point.

Residents of 6-mile sand spit, also known as Minnesota Point, urged on the efforts over the past two years as record-high water levels threatened the 300 homes, hotels and businesses on the skinny strip of land.

The Park Point barrier island as seen from an airplane on October 30, 2019.

High water levels in the mid-1970s prompted the Army Corps to attempt a similar dredging project, but the Minnesota Conservation Federation and the state of Wisconsin filed a lawsuit in 1976 arguing that such actions would release dangerous pollutants into the Great Lake.

Grant Merritt, who helped negotiate the settlement on behalf of the Conservation Federation, has said he fears the same hazardous materials that were in Duluth's harbor 40 years ago — remnants of the city's industrial giants — remain there today.

Merritt thinks the dredging project is illegal, but a spokesperson for the Army Corps in September disagreed with that interpretation of the settlement. He said the agreement does not prohibit the placement but requires the Corps to consider a variety of environmental factors — which officials from the agency and the MPCA said they did through a number of screening tests.

The Park Point Community Club and High-Water Committee issued a statement Friday saying it was encouraged by the Army Corps' "ownership of this unfortunate situation and their commitment to improving sediment testing and methodology designed to prevent similar situations in the future."

A news release from the city Friday said residents first noticed the cans in October in the northern part of the beach, between the shipping canal and 13th Street South. The Army Corps said it believes about 27,000 of the 49,000 cubic yards of material used to nourish that portion of the beach was dredged from the area containing debris.