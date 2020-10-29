President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will hold competing Minnesota rallies Friday as the race for the White House intensifies in what has become a potential battleground state in next Tuesday’s election.

Biden’s campaign announced Thursday that he would hold a drive-in car rally in St. Paul at 3:45 p.m., just ahead of a previously scheduled Trump rally at 5 p.m. in the Rochester area.

While the Biden event seems designed to limit crowding and close personal contact out of concern for the pandemic, Trump’s Rochester-area rally was moved Thursday from the original planned site at Rochester International Airport to McNeilus Steel, a private company in nearby Dodge Center, apparently in order to accommodate a larger crowd.

It’s the most attention Minnesota’s had from both party’s presidential candidates in years.

“With any campaign, there are a lot of moving pieces,” said Jenna Bowman, a spokeswoman for the city of Rochester. “We were just told it was going to take place at McNeilus.”

The Rochester area has seen an increase in COVID-19 numbers, like other parts of the state, and Bowman urged people attending the president’s rally to wear masks, remain socially distant, wash their hands and not attend if they are feeling ill.

A specific location and other details about the Biden campaign’s drive-in rally were not immediately released on Thursday. His campaign has held several of the car rallies in states such as Ohio and Florida in recent weeks, with supporters in their cars parked in front of a large stage, often in front of a large projector screen relaying a live feed.

The dueling campaign stops come as Biden has held a consistent lead in statewide polls of likely voters, particularly in large urban areas and the suburbs. Trump, seeking a late comeback in a state he narrowly lost in 2016, has focused much of his attention Greater Minnesota, particularly the Iron Range.

Several Trump campaign surrogates are also set to visit the state through the weekend. The president’s daughter, Tiffany Trump, is hosting a “Breakfast with Tiffany” event in Woodbury on Saturday morning, and the campaign is also throwing a “Trump Pride” event on Saturday night in downtown Minneapolis that will feature Richard Grenell, the former acting director of national intelligence under Trump.

The Friday night rally will be Trump’s fourth campaign visit to the state this year, following previous rallies in Mankato, Bemidji and Duluth.

The Twin Cities stop will be Biden’s second visit to the state since winning the Democratic nomination in August. The former vice president toured a labor union training center outside Duluth and greeted voters in the city’s Canal Park district on the first day of early voting in mid-September.

It’s also the second time both candidates will be in Minnesota on the same day, with Biden’s Duluth visit coinciding with Trump’s rally in Bemidji.

Biden is also campaigning in Wisconsin and Iowa on Friday, and Trump is stopping in Wisconsin and Michigan — underscoring the strategic importance of the politically purple Upper Midwest as both candidates try to assemble 270 electoral votes.

Trump carried Wisconsin, Michigan and Iowa in 2016 but lost Minnesota by fewer than 45,000 votes. Biden holds leads in polls of all four of those states, according to RealClearPolitics averages.

The Trump campaign started pushing resources into Minnesota early in the presidential cycle, building out a campaign infrastructure the likes of which Minnesota Republicans said they have not seen here for years, if ever. The Biden campaign was slower to invest in Minnesota as he worked to lock up the Democratic nomination, but recent months have seen his campaign making up lost ground. Both campaigns have also invested heavily in TV advertising in Minnesota.

The last time a Republican candidate made a strong, concerted play for Minnesota was in 2004, when then-President George W. Bush and Democratic challenger John Kerry both campaigned here multiple times. Kerry ended up narrowly carrying the state that year, extending a streak of Democratic victories in the state’s presidential politics going back to 1976.