By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:
Dry Sunday, with stray storms possible on Monday
After an eventful end to August that saw rounds of severe weather and heavy rain, things have literally dried up around the region. Through Friday, MSP had received only 0.01″ of rain so far this month. Mark Seeley says that an average of 0.08″ fell across the state between Aug. 31 and Sept. 13, the second driest 14-plus day period this year so far.
Sunday should be dry, but I can’t rule out a stray storm Monday for the metro with higher odds across northern Minnesota. Better rain chances look to move in later this week and into the weekend. Right now the rainiest period appears to be in the Friday-Saturday time frame, but models are currently messy this far out regarding the timing of rain for the second half of the week.
Over the past 30 years, MSP has averaged nine days in September with an 80-degree-plus high. Through Friday we had six so far this month and will add a more this week. For those wanting more fall-like temperatures, highs look to drop back to the 70s for the last week of the month.