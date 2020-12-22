A motorist who was run over after getting out of his stalled SUV on a Twin Cities interstate has died, authorities said Tuesday.

Richard D. Bethune, 56, of Minneapolis, was hit on Interstate 35W in Bloomington while outside his vehicle about 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 13 under the 90th Street overpass, according to the State Patrol.

Bethune died on Dec. 16 at Hennepin Health Care.

According to the patrol:

Bethune's SUV stalled in the left lane of southbound 35W. Another SUV swerved and clipped the passenger side of Bethune's vehicle. A third SUV came along and hit Bethune and his vehicle.

A pickup truck also got caught up in the multivehicle wreck.

All the drivers were traveling alone. The other three survived the crash.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482