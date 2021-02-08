A driver who ran over and killed a Blaine woman hours after drinking 11 shots of liquor has been sentenced to less than a year on work release.

Matt W. Hastreiter, 43, of Lexington, was sentenced Friday in Anoka County District Court after pleading guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in the death of 52-year-old Sheryl Ann Miller on Dec. 6, 2019.

Giving Hastreiter credit for time already spent in jail, Judge Thomas Fitzpatrick ordered him to serve about 10½ months on work release followed by 10 years of supervised probation. Conditions of his probation include that he stay sober and receive treatment.

Miller was struck shortly before 6 a.m. on Naples Street in Blaine, just south of Lake Drive. Hastreiter stopped immediately and told police he had drunk eight shots of vodka the night before and another three in the morning, according to the criminal complaint. A preliminary breath test measured his blood alcohol content at 0.117%, above the 0.08% legal limit for driving in Minnesota.

Miller was walking to work at the time she was hit, daughter-in-law Brooke Miller wrote on a Facebook fundraising page on the night of the crash.

Paul Walsh