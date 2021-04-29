Police are seeking help from the public in finding a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday night in Plymouth.
A car struck a pedestrian just before 9 p.m. at County Road 24 and N. 2nd Avenue, police said in a news release. The vehicle is a black sedan, possibly a 2009-2014 Acura TL or similar vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Mike Passig at 763-509-5139. Plymouth police are handling the investigation with assistance from the State Patrol.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Chauvin Trial
Feds plan to indict Chauvin, 3 other officers
Justice Department officials discussed arresting Chauvin in the courthouse in the civil rights case if he were found not guilty, according to sources.
Local
State Supreme Court hits pause on PolyMet permit to mine
The DNR must hold a contested case hearing on the permit to mine. Environmental groups said the ruling was a major victory.
Local
Driver sought after fatal hit-and-run in Plymouth
Police are seeking help from the public in finding a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday night in Plymouth.A car struck a pedestrian just…
Politics
For Minnesota, more child care, education resources under latest Biden proposal
President Biden was detailing school and child care proposals in his first joint speech to Congress.
Minneapolis
Chauvin juror hopes experience will lead to change, inspire others
Brandon Mitchell wants to use his experience to help empower others to speak up and follow their goals.