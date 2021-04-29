Police are seeking help from the public in finding a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday night in Plymouth.

A car struck a pedestrian just before 9 p.m. at County Road 24 and N. 2nd Avenue, police said in a news release. The vehicle is a black sedan, possibly a 2009-2014 Acura TL or similar vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Mike Passig at 763-509-5139. Plymouth police are handling the investigation with assistance from the State Patrol.

STAFF REPORT