A driver’s body was found inside a burning semitrailer truck in northwestern Minnesota, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies in Polk County made the discovery after being called to the scene shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday south of Mentor, roughly 25 miles east of Crookston, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The semi appeared to have rolled over near County Road 10 and SE. 405th Street and was engulfed in flames by the time deputies arrived, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found once the flames were extinguished by fire personnel.

Authorities have yet to disclose the driver’s identity or specify what killed the trucker.