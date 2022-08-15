A driver died passed a slower vehicle on a northern Minnesota highway, lost control of his vehicle, and crashed, officials said.
The wreck occurred at 6:30 p.m. Sunday in Angora Township on Hwy. 63 about 18 miles north of Virginia, Minn., the State Patrol said.
The driver, a 59-year-old man from nearby Cook, was heading north on the highway in a Corvette, "passed another vehicle and lost control, leaving the roadway and rolled," a patrol statement read.
The patrol has yet to release the driver's identity.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
More from Star Tribune
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
More from Star Tribune
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
Music Review: 'Drunken karaoke party' vibe suits Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe stadium tour in Minneapolis
More from Star Tribune
Travel On a Viking cruise of the Great Lakes, comfort and adventure sail with science — and submarines
Music Review: 'Drunken karaoke party' vibe suits Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe stadium tour in Minneapolis
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Duluth
Driver passes slower vehicle on northern Minnesota highway, crashes and dies
The Corvette left the road and rolled over.
East Metro
Driver from Twin Cities dies in single-vehicle crash on the lift bridge in Red Wing
The identity of the driver, a 54-year-old man from Woodbury, has yet to be released.
Local
Minnesota investigators talk to more than 100 landowners about Rush Creek fish kill
More than 2,500 fish, mostly prized brown trout, may have been killed by contaminated runoff.
DNA leads to trial 29 years after woman fatally stabbed in Mpls.
An Isanti hockey dad is accused of stabbing a prostitute to death nearly 30 years ago. His attorney will try to persuade the jury that any of five other men could be the culprit.
Judge blocks plan to return 18 freed during pandemic to prison
The 18 former prisoners were among the 158 people granted conditional medical release as COVID raged through the prison population in Minnesota.