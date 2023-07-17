A driver left a Wright County bar after drinking, crashed his vehicle and killed a man, officials said Monday.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday about 6 miles north of Annandale on NW. 108th Street just north of Clearwater Lake, the Wright County Sheriff's Office said.

Joseph W. Schneider, 21, of nearby Buffalo, was arrested at his home that morning and remains jailed on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the death of Alexander J. Hilsgen, 24, of Clearwater.

The County Attorney's Office said it expects to file charges against Schneider by the end of Monday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office filed a search warrant affidavit and was granted court permission to collect a sample Schneider's blood to test for drug or alcohol impairment.

According to the filing:

Law enforcement was alerted that Hilsgen either was "hit by a vehicle or [had] fallen from a vehicle" near Camp Friendship. Emergency medical responders arrived and declared him dead. The vehicle involved "fled the area," the filing read.

Witness accounts and surveillance video revealed to investigators that Schneider possibly was the driver responsible for Hilsgen's death. They also learned that Schneider had been drinking at the Rendezvous Bar & Grill, where he bought six mixed drinks.

Schneider told a sheriff's sergeant a few hours later that he had "approximately three drinks" at the bar and was driving people to the camp after the bar closed. But he denied knowing he had hit anyone.