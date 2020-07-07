A driver was killed and his passenger slightly injured in a rollover crash south of the Twin Cities.

The wreck occurred about 9:30 p.m. Monday west of Faribault in the 3000 block of 195th Street, the Rice County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Joshua C. Holter, 20, of Faribault, was thrown from his car and declared dead at the scene by emergency responders.

Passenger Nolan M. Warwick, 21, also of Faribault, was treated at a nearby hospital for injuries and then released, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said that Holter was not wearing a seat belt, while Warwick did have his on.