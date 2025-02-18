A driver crossed the median on a Twin Cities road and caused a head-on crash that killed the other motorist, officials said Tuesday.
Driver killed in Twin Cities when motorist coming other way hits her head-on
The wreck occurred southeast of Prior Lake shortly after 8 p.m. Monday on County Road 21 near Deer Run Court in Credit River Township, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the Sheriff’s Office:
A 64-year-old man from Prior Lake was heading west on County Road 21, veered onto and over the median and struck an eastbound vehicle being driven by a 54-year-old woman, also from Prior Lake.
The woman was taken by emergency medical responders to HCMC, where she died.
The man was also taken to HCMC, where he was treated for serious injuries.
Officials have yet to release the identities of either driver.
While the investigation continues into the circumstances of the crash, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that “at this time, it is not believed that alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash.”
