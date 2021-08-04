Erratic driving led to a fatal rollover crash Wednesday on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis, the State Patrol said.
The 47-year-old driver was traveling west in a Ford Explorer when the accident occurred near Franklin Avenue just after 7 a.m., the patrol said. He was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. His name has not been released.
A passenger, Marquis Washington, 64, of Minneapolis, was taken to HCMC in Minneapolis with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.
Authorities were investigating, but a preliminary crash report said the SUV rolled over "due to poor driving behavior."
TIM HARLOW
