A driver is in jail after crashing his pickup truck in far northeastern Minnesota and fleeing as his passenger was left to die in the road, authorities said Sunday.

The crash occurred early Saturday north of Tofte on a road west of Sawbill Trail in Cook County, said Sheriff Pat Eliasen.

The passenger was identified as 55-year-old William J. Evans of Litchfield, Minn., according to Eliasen.

Members of a deer hunting party came across Evans’ body in the road and alerted the Sheriff’s Office about 6 a.m. He was not wearing his seat belt.

The driver, a 36-year-old man from Isabella, Minn., was found later that morning at a home in neighboring Lake County and arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.

The same driver was involved earlier Saturday in a high-speed pursuit in Lake County.

The motorist admitted to drinking around the time of the pursuit, authorities said. Results of blood alcohol tests were pending.