Driver in dump truck dies in fiery crash in north metro

A dump truck driver is dead following a crash on a north metro freeway ramp Tuesday afternoon.
The wreck Tuesday afternoon happened at I-35W and Hwy. 10 on the border of Mounds View and Shoreview.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 11, 2024 at 2:59PM
The driver, whose name has not been released, was heading north on Interstate 35W and lost control of the truck as he exited onto Hwy. 10, said Steve Linders, a spokesman with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.
The truck left the road about 12:45 p.m. and crashed into some trees and caught on fire, Linders said.
Bystanders attempted to get the driver out of the truck, but were unsuccessful. The driver died at the scene, Linders said.
The Sheriff’s Office and the State Patrol are investigating.