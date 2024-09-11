/news-politics/twin-cities/suburbs

Driver in dump truck dies in fiery crash in north metro

The wreck Tuesday afternoon happened at I-35W and Hwy. 10 on the border of Mounds View and Shoreview.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 11, 2024 at 2:59PM
Smoke billowed into the air after a dump truck crashed and caught fire in Mounds View. (Safetyvids.com)

A dump truck driver is dead following a crash on a north metro freeway ramp Tuesday afternoon.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was heading north on Interstate 35W and lost control of the truck as he exited onto Hwy. 10, said Steve Linders, a spokesman with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

The truck left the road about 12:45 p.m. and crashed into some trees and caught on fire, Linders said.

Bystanders attempted to get the driver out of the truck, but were unsuccessful. The driver died at the scene, Linders said.

The Sheriff’s Office and the State Patrol are investigating.

about the writer

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather. 

See More