A driver hit a Twin Cities motorist's SUV from behind on an Iron Range highway and was killed, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday roughtly 8 miles south of Hibbing on Hwy. 73 near Smith Road, the State Patrol said.

According to the patrol:

A 62-year-old man from Apple Valley was driving his SUV south on Hwy. 73 and was hit from behind by a car driven by a 49-year-old man from nearby Virginia.

The car's driver, who was not wearing his seat belt, was killed, while the motorist in the SUV suffered noncritical injuries. Their identities were expected to be released later Wednesday.